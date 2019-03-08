MONK

Maggie Wilson Monk, 97, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the Hillcrest Cemetery. The Rev. Eddie Lockany will officiate. Mrs. Monk was born on November 14, 1921 in Sumter South Carolina, to the late Andrew Benton Campbell and Stylie Wilson Taylor. She had lived in Jacksonville most of her life and was retired from the State of Florida of Department of Health Science. Mrs. Monk was a member of the Southside Baptist Church in Jacksonville, FL. She is survived by her children, James Arthur Monk, Fred Wilson Monk, and Gloria Monk Walker all of Jacksonville, Florida; her Son-in-law, Mark Snyder; her grandchildren, Lauren Snyder, James Snyder, and Krystine Monk Moeller; her niece Sydney Lashgarnevis Dunn; and her great grandchildren, Kaleb James Snyder and Harbor Taft Moeller.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Banks Monk; her daughter Virginia Monk Snyder; her niece Judith Lashgarnevis; and her grandchild Jason Monk.