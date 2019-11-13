Home

Earlie
Magnolia K. Earlie asked God's call on November 9, 2019. CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Institutional Church, 903 E. Union Street, Pastor Michael C. Edwards, officiating. The late Mrs. Earlie will rest in the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, November 15th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Restlawn Cemeteries by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
