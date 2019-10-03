Florida Times-Union Obituaries
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
Mrs. Makini cherryann Moxley a resident of Jax, Fl, passed 09/26/19. Survivors include: husband, Thadious W. Moxley; children, Justin and Justice Williams, Mateo, Sarayah, Thaderen, Thaydriana and Zakyah Moxley ; mother, Cheryl Hatford; brother, Makesi Hartford, Sr; nephew, Makesi Hatford, Jr; mother-in-law, Daryn Moxley; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held TODAY at Zarephath Tabernacle, 1028 E. 10th St.. at 11:30am. Interment in Jax, Nat'l Cemetery, Monday at 1:30pm. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
