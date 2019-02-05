BUCKEY

Malcolm A. "Mal" Buckey Jr., 82, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL passed away on Sunday February 3, 2019. Mr. Buckey was born in Chestnut Hill, PA, the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Malcolm A. Buckey, Sr. Prior to retiring to Ponte Vedra Beach, Mal Buckey lived in Philadelphia and Richmond Virginia. He was a graduate of The William Penn Charter School and the University of Pennsylvania class of 1958. Well known in the financial business, Mal ended his professional career with Bank of America in Richmond in 2003. He served on many boards in banking, education and many other charities. He was a member of the Country Club of Virginia, Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville, VA and Ponte Vedra Inn and Club.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his sister Patricia M. Buckey. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Susan Gurney Buckey; their daughters, Nancy Buckey Rothacker of Dublin OH, Lisa Buckey Foley of Winnetka IL; sons, M. Robert Buckey of Jacksonville and John Edmund Buckey of Napa, CA; sons-in-law, Jack Philip Rothacker and Christopher Martin Foley; sister, Barbara Buckey Grimes of Audubon PA; and four beloved grandchildren, Jake and Sarah Rothacker and John and Christopher Foley.

As a young man, he was an avid swimmer and diver, and throughout his life, he could be found on a golf course, sailing on either the Chesapeake Bay or in the BVIs. He had many adventures with family and friends in Bermuda and many summers spent at Skytop Lodge and Club in the Poconos. He was always quick with a joke and took great pleasure in making people laugh, as many friends from all over the country can attest.

The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, 400 San Juan Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church Memorial Fund and Community Hospice- the Anne & Donald McGraw Center for Caring, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257.