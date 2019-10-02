Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Wayman Temple A.M.E. west campus
Resources
More Obituaries for Malia Bunion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malia D. Bunion

Add a Memory
Malia D. Bunion Obituary
Bunion
Baby Malia Dionne Bunion a resident of Jax, Fl., passed September 26, 2019. She was a member of Wayman Temple A.M.E. west campus, Rev. Mark L. Griffin, pastor. Survivors include: parents, Tony V. Jr., and Dr. Whitney Griffin Bunion; siblings, Marcus V. and Maya R. Bunion; grandparents, Rev. Dr. Mark L. and Dr. Cynthia R. Griffin, Tony V. Bunion, Sr., (Havana, Fl) and Pamela F. Bunion(Havana, Fl).Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00am at her church. The family will receive friends at the mortuary, Friday from 6-7pm. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to:https://debra.salsalabs.org/inmemoryofmalia/p/inmemoryofmalia/index.html
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Malia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.