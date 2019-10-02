|
Bunion
Baby Malia Dionne Bunion a resident of Jax, Fl., passed September 26, 2019. She was a member of Wayman Temple A.M.E. west campus, Rev. Mark L. Griffin, pastor. Survivors include: parents, Tony V. Jr., and Dr. Whitney Griffin Bunion; siblings, Marcus V. and Maya R. Bunion; grandparents, Rev. Dr. Mark L. and Dr. Cynthia R. Griffin, Tony V. Bunion, Sr., (Havana, Fl) and Pamela F. Bunion(Havana, Fl).Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00am at her church. The family will receive friends at the mortuary, Friday from 6-7pm. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to:https://debra.salsalabs.org/inmemoryofmalia/p/inmemoryofmalia/index.html
