James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Wayman Temple A.M.E. west campus
Malia D. Bunion

Malia D. Bunion Obituary
Bunion
Baby Malia Dionne Bunion a resident of Jax, Fl., passed September 26, 2019. She was a member of Wayman Temple A.M.E. west campus, Rev. Mark L. Griffin, pastor. Survivors include: parents, Tony V. Jr., and Dr. Whitney Griffin Bunion; siblings, Marcus V. and Maya R. Bunion; grandparents, Rev. Dr. Mark L. and Dr. Cynthia R. Griffin, Tony V. Bunion, Sr., (Havana, FL) and Pamela F. Bunion (Havana, FL), other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at her church. The family will receive friends at the mortuary, Friday from 6-7 pm. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to https://debra.salsalabs.org/inmemoryofmalia/p/inmemoryofmalia/index.html Arrangements by James Graham Mortuary, 3631 Moncrief Rd., Jacksonville, FL
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
