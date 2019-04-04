BONDORONEK

Mandie Rochelle Moody Bondoronek, 58, passed away at Baptist Medical Center on Monday, April 1st after a six year courageous battle with cancer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Bondoronek and her parents, Gene & Irene Moody. Mandie is survived by her daughter, Brooke Bondoronek; her brother, Jeffery Moody (Hidi); nieces, Ashley & Courtney; nephew, Jeffery II; great niece, Emma; along with her longtime friends, Marcie Burlett, Donna Turner, Sherry Grimm, Kimberly King and many others.

Mandie was known for her unwavering love of her daughter, the beach, her dog, Toby, and traveling. It was a little known fact that she LOVED cheeseburgers. Everyone knew that Mandie was very prompt and a master of organization; she was well known for her day planner. Mandie loved her family and friends, particularly spending time with them at the holidays. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones especially for her silly sense of humor and her playful personality.

Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Friday, April 5th at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home with the graveside service to follow at 12:00pm at Chapel Hills Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Friday, April 5th at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home with the graveside service to follow at 12:00pm at Chapel Hills Memory Gardens.

You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.Hardage-GiddensChapelHills.com. HARDAGE-GIDDENS CHAPEL HILLS, 850 Saint Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32225, is serving the family.