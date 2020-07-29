1/1
Maraveen Lambert
1942 - 2020
Lambert
Ms. Marveen Lambert (77) passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Homegoing Services will be held 1:00 pm, Sat. Aug. 1 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd with Dr. H. B. Charles, Jr., Officiating. Marveen will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., July 31 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the NORTHSIDE CHAPEL. Interment will be in the Restlawn Cemeteries South.
Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
NORTHSIDE CHAPEL
AUG
1
Service
01:00 PM
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
