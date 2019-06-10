MCCULLOCH

Marcella S. McCulloch, 90, of North Kingstown, RI and formerly of Fleming Island, FL, passed away Thursday, June 6th. She was the wife of the late John Vincent McCulloch.

Born in Altoona, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Agnes K. Sheedy.

She is survived by five children, Georgann M. Lardaro of Wakefield, Andrew R. McCulloch of Lake Oswego, OR, Monica A. Black of Hingham, MA, Mary Louise Jones of Fleming Island, FL, and Megan M. Pickel of Charlotte, NC; ten grandchildren: Bethany Lardaro, Thomas Lardaro, Alicia Martinelli, Kieran McCulloch, Kathleen Clair, Ian Black, Hannah Black, Duncan Jones, Cameron Jones, and Nora Jones; two great-grandchildren, Ann Clair and Emme Martinelli, and her beloved rescue dog companion, Schnapps. She was the sister of the late George K. Sheedy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 15, at 11 am at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, RI. There is no visitation and interment will take place in Florida at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Animal Rescue Rhode Island, PO Box 458, Wakefield, RI 02880 or Mount St. Rita's Health Centre, 15 Sumner Brown Rd, Cumberland, RI 02864.

For guest book and condolences,averystortifuneralhome.com.

