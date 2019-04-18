Home

POWERED BY

Services
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcellus Monroe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcellus Monroe

Obituary Condolences

Marcellus Monroe Obituary
MONROE
Marcellus Monroe, a resident of McDowell, North Carolina passed away on April 12, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11AM at Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church, 5644 Trout River Blvd. Mr. Monroe's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now