|
|
MONROE
Marcellus Monroe, a resident of McDowell, North Carolina passed away on April 12, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11AM at Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church, 5644 Trout River Blvd. Mr. Monroe's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 18, 2019