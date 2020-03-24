Home

Marchelle Yvette McMillan departed this life on March 21, 2020, in Jacksonville Beach, FL. Marchelle was born on July 21, 1967, to loving parents, Leo and Mary McMillan, in Great Lakes, IL. As a military kid, she moved from coast to coast until her father was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida, where the family remained for over 40 years. Marchelle graduated from Fletcher Senior High School and went on to earn her bachelor's degree from Florida State University with a major in Communications. She had multiple jobs in Human Resources and customer service before finding her passion as a teacher. Marchelle taught Intensive Reading and Journalism at Kernan Middle School. She was a joyful and generous person who was always eager to help her fellow teachers and students whether it be with the yearbook, school dances, or flag football games. She was a God-fearing woman who worked actively in her home church, Chapel by the Sea on Mayport Base. She co-headed the church's youth group for many years and every morning would send a bible verse to her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Leo McMillan, and her sister, Sheryl Yvonne McMillan. She is survived by her mother Mary Allene McMillan, her older brother Benjamin Carlyle McMillan (Lisa Common), her daughter, Rachel Marie White; son, Joshua Carnell White; niece, Lindsay Christine McMillan; and nephews, Benjamin Charles McMillan and Brendan Caleb McMillan; godchildren Amber Nalani Blount, Ian Shannon Blount, and Jayden Alexander Hill, and a host of other family, friends, co-workers and students she loved and adored.
In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations may be made in Marchelle's honor to the .
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
