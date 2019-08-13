|
|
Cook
Marcia Cook born May 9, 1928 went home to the Lord August 7, 2019.
She was a loving Mother. She was a member of Lake Shore Baptist Church and member of "The LaDeda" Red Hat Club. She had a smile that could light up the room.
She is preceded in death by husband John Curtis Cook.
Survivors include sons John Rex (Linda) Cook, James Allen "Al" Cook, daughter Joanne Cook (Michael) Bahl whom she spent her last 6 golden years with in Hilliard, FL, 9 grandchildren, 17 great grands, 12 great great grands, caregivers Peggy Miller and Kenny Pullum, "adopted daughter Kim Ferguson".
Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM Saturday August 17, 2019 in Evergreen Chapel. A gathering time will be held in the Chapel one half hour prior to the Memorial Service.
Arrangements are with Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory 4535 Main St Jacksonville, FL 32206 (904) 353-3649.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019