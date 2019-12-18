|
|
Holliday
Marcia Lee Holliday, 81, joined her Lord and Savior on December 16, 2019, after a brief struggle with cancer. Marcia was born August 1, 1938, in Atlanta, GA. She married Peter John Holliday on October 27, 1954. Over the years, Marcia and Pete lived in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami. After two children, Karen and Michael, they made Jacksonville their permanent home in 1968. Marcia was born again as a Christian during the Revival of the 1970's. God gave her His work; she held a weekly Bible study in her home for 28 years until her passing. Marcia loved to volunteer at church, schools, hospitals, the Bible Study Fellowship, Meals on Wheels, the Christian Pregnancy Center, and was a Brownie leader; she took no credit for God's work for she knew she could do nothing without Him. She made so many wonderful friends and was extremely grateful for them. Marcia never met a stranger, for she loved all people. Marcia wants to thank all her family and friends for their love and support during her difficult days. She leaves behind her husband, Peter; daughter, Karen (John); son, Michael (Susan); grandchildren, Tyler, Connor, Kassidy, Natalie, and Ashton; and great-granddaughter, Sutton. She loved them all dearly. Marcia gave glory to God and tried to follow His word. She was a servant to the Lord and prayed Jesus would be pleased with her life. A visitation will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, from 5-7 pm, followed by a funeral service and burial on Saturday, December 21, 2019, 1 pm, at Ponte Vedra Valley, 4750 Palm Valley Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019