Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 285-1130
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Holliday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Lee Holliday


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Marcia Lee Holliday Obituary
Holliday
Marcia Lee Holliday, 81, joined her Lord and Savior on December 16, 2019, after a brief struggle with cancer. Marcia was born August 1, 1938, in Atlanta, GA. She married Peter John Holliday on October 27, 1954. Over the years, Marcia and Pete lived in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami. After two children, Karen and Michael, they made Jacksonville their permanent home in 1968. Marcia was born again as a Christian during the Revival of the 1970's. God gave her His work; she held a weekly Bible study in her home for 28 years until her passing. Marcia loved to volunteer at church, schools, hospitals, the Bible Study Fellowship, Meals on Wheels, the Christian Pregnancy Center, and was a Brownie leader; she took no credit for God's work for she knew she could do nothing without Him. She made so many wonderful friends and was extremely grateful for them. Marcia never met a stranger, for she loved all people. Marcia wants to thank all her family and friends for their love and support during her difficult days. She leaves behind her husband, Peter; daughter, Karen (John); son, Michael (Susan); grandchildren, Tyler, Connor, Kassidy, Natalie, and Ashton; and great-granddaughter, Sutton. She loved them all dearly. Marcia gave glory to God and tried to follow His word. She was a servant to the Lord and prayed Jesus would be pleased with her life. A visitation will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, from 5-7 pm, followed by a funeral service and burial on Saturday, December 21, 2019, 1 pm, at Ponte Vedra Valley, 4750 Palm Valley Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -