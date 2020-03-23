|
|
Murakami
Dr. Marcia Ellen Murakami, age 69, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020, in her home surrounded by family. Born in May 1950, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the eldest child of Tomomi Murakami Ph.D. and Mary D. Murakami.
Marcia is survived by her husband, Philip Henrici, son Jonathan (Heather) Henrici, granddaughter Henley Henrici, brothers Robert, Keith (Amanda), Thomas and sister, Linda Murakami.
A graduate of Swarthmore College and Chicago Medical, she attended a radiology residency at Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center. She married Philip Henrici JD on February 25, 1984.
After a twelve-year career at the University of Florida, Jacksonville, Marcia began a greater than a twenty-year career as a consultant and assistant professor of radiology at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville with expertise in abdominal and breast imaging. She served as division chair of Ultrasound and authored five papers and five book chapters.
Marcia was an avid international traveler and explorer. She also enjoyed cooking and dining with her family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Marcia, time and place to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Community Hospice and Palliative Care.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020