Protheroe
Ms. Marcia Protheroe, age 86, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Pruitt Health-Aiken. She was born in Atlanta, GA, lived most of her life in Jacksonville, FL, and recently moved to Aiken, SC. She was a daughter of the late Henry Elliott Douglas and the late Cammie Lee Smith Douglas. Ms. Protheroe briefly worked as a secretary for Standard Oil Company and as a bookkeeper for Southern Bell, before her 23 years of service as a director for the Florida Medical Association in Jacksonville, FL. She was a member of the DAR and the Red Hat Club. Being an avid golfer, Ms. Protheroe won the DuClay Country Club Women's 9-Hole Tournament in 1970 in Jacksonville, FL. Survivors include one son Mark "Marcos" Douglas Protheroe, Aiken and one sister, Martha "Moppy" Janoskie, Warrenton, VA. The graveside service is at 2 p.m. Friday May 1, at Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801, 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at [email protected]
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020