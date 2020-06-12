NICHOLS
Marcus Delmer Nichols of Jacksonville, FL, born January 18, 1927, passed away on June 9, 2020.
A dedicated teacher, he taught English at Andrew Jackson High School and Sunday School at New Life Christian Fellowship. Survived by 2 daughters, 1 brother, 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and one nephew and two nieces.
A private family graveside service was held on June 12 in Cowan, TN. PHILLIPS-ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, (615)262-3312.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.