Hollingsworth
Margaret Ann Hollingsworth, 77, went home to be with the Lord on December 23, 2019. She was born in Jacksonville, FL, on January 16, 1942. She was a 1960 graduate of Andrew Jackson High School, where she played French horn in the marching band.
Margaret Ann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She was a servant, with a wonderful gift of hospitality. Known for her incredible cooking, no one left her table hungry or unhappy. And, in many ways, she lived her life for others. Her children were the beneficiaries of her many sacrifices, and the annual grandchildren's trips leave indelible smiles and memories. Margaret Ann was a 6th generation Floridian, whose family roots date back to both the early settlement of Florida and the American Revolution.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; her children, Adam (Amy) and Lesley (Brian); her grandchildren, Caroline, Hugh Michael, Mason and Haley; her sister, Becky (Donald) and brother, Guy (Gail); and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Margaret Ann was a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Hilliard, FL, where she served in the children's ministry. For many years she served as a church secretary in both Jacksonville, FL, and Waycross, GA. Her gifts of finance and administration were treasured by pastors, elders and deacons alike and she never missed a deadline.
A celebration of life will be held on December 28, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 552290 U.S. Highway 1, Hilliard, FL, with the Rev. Jesse Pickett officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Hilliard, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial gifts be made to Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 552290 U.S. Highway 1, Hilliard, FL 32046.
Arrangements are under the direction of Miles-Odum Funeral Home, 130 Screven Ave., Waycross, GA 31501.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019