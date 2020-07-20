1/1
Margaret Beilfuss
Beilfuss
Margaret Sanderson Beilfuss
April 19, 1935 – July 14, 2020
Margaret (Peggie) Beilfuss of Charleston, SC, formerly of Jacksonville, FL and Michigan City, IN passed away at East Cooper Medical Center on July 14.
Born in Longmeadow, MA, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Paul and Myrtle Sanderson. She graduated from MacDuffie School, Springfield, MA in 1953 and Pine Manor Jr. College, Wellesley, MA in 1955.
Peggie was a homemaker, a member of Hidden Hills Country Club, and Highlands United Presbyterian Church volunteered for the American Cancer Society, Meals on Wheels, and Respite Care Charleston. She served as President of the Michigan City Service League for many years and enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and bridge.
She was a cancer survivor and loved caring for her husband, Walter Beilfuss, every day while he was in Alzheimer's care for 12 years. They were married in 1979 in Long Beach, IN.
Peggie always loved being with family and friends, was a selfless advocate of helping those in need and will be greatly missed by all.
Peggie was preceded in death by her husband Walter, daughter Leslie Smith Moryl, grandson Steven Smith, brothers Lincoln, and Paul Sanderson, sister Judith Bridge, and stepson Dale Beilfuss. She is survived by her sons Bradford Smith of Michigan City, IN, Glenn(Carol) Smith of Charleston, SC; stepsons Daniel Beilfuss of Jacksonville, FL, David Beilfuss of Austin, TX and Douglas Beilfuss of Indianapolis. Also surviving are grandchildren Matthew Moryl, Angie Moryl, Jason(Caitlin) Smith, Jennifer Smith along with step-grandchildren David Biege, Nicole Perez, Shannon(Asher) Perminas, Kayleigh Beilfuss and Cheryl (Josh) Perkins and daughters-in-law Claudia Beilfuss and Laura Smith. She has 6 great-grandchildren and 2 step-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Highlands United Presbyterian Church, Jacksonville, FL, or Service League of Michigan City.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Arlington Park Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arlington Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
6920 Lone Star Road
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 724-6384
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
