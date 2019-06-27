Broward

Margaret Anne Broward passed away on June 20th, 2019 after a long illness at the age of 97. At the time of her death, she was a resident of Delmar Gardens in Smyrna, Georgia near Atlanta.

Margaret was born July 17, 1921, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Lulu May Clark Rowland and Edward Evans Rowland. Margaret spent her early years with the family in Adams, Wisconsin. She married Hoyt Edward Broward in New Haven, CT, February 13, 1943. After Hoyt returned from military service in WWII, they raised their family in Jacksonville, Florida, and later moved to Titusville, Florida.

Margaret was active in and devoted to the North Jacksonville Baptist Church and the Park Avenue Baptist Church in Titusville, Florida. She led Bible classes, sponsored missionaries and participated in a decorating ministry under the auspices of Park Avenue Baptist Church. She valued the strong bonds of friendship she made through her ministries. As hobbies, designing/sewing clothes and hats were an expression of her fashion creativity.

Margaret was preceded in death in 1982 by her husband of 39 years, Hoyt. Survivors include her four children, Clay Rowland Broward and daughter-in-law Barbara Lee Broward of Jacksonville, Florida; Lynn Broward McNamara of New York, New York; Gay Chavez and son-in-law Joel Chavez of Rosenburg, Texas; and Edward Chase Broward and husband Mark Chitwood of Blue Ridge, Georgia; two grandchildren, Stuart Chavez of Missouri City, Texas, and Kelly Hurtado of Washington, D.C. and four great-grandsons. Also, two nieces Gerolyn Jenkins of West Palm Beach, Florida and Margie Boening of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and nephew Lee Rowland of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

