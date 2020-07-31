Hildreth
Margaret "Maggie" Hildreth passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family she went peacefully to be with Jesus. She was born in Townsend, Georgia on June 7, 1932, to the late George and Annie (Rozier) Branson. She is preceded in death by her brother, Larry Branson, and daughter Sandra Olson. Maggie was married 61 years to her devoted husband Wilber Elery Hildreth, together they raised 7 children in Jacksonville, Florida. Survivors include her husband of 61 years Wilber Elery Hildreth; sons, David Mosley, Tim (Lois) Mosley, John (Debra) Hildreth and Butch (Jeannie) Hildreth; daughters, Brenda (Don) Pellegrini and Judy (Dennis) Beach; brother, George Branson Jr; sisters, Matilda Carter and Barbara Pardue; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and a host of other relatives, friends and pets. Maggie adored each one!
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 12:30 pm at Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Road, Jacksonville, Florida. Interment will follow at Jacksonville National Cemetery at 2:30 pm. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, August 3, 2020, starting at 11:30 am; one hour prior to the service.
