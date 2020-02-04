|
|
Copps
Margaret crossed over the sunrise to dance with the angels on Friday, January 24, 2020, age 75, surrounded by her family.
She lived, loved and laughed to the fullest. Her life was not easy, but she made the best of it. Her love for family and friends was unconditional. Her passion for cooking, gardening, flowers and the many birds that visited her yard was great.
She is survived by her brother, Brooks (Delores), sisters Frances, Ann and Catherine (Eddie), nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 3 pm at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, 2140 St. John's Bluff Road, Jacksonville Florida. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Down Syndrome Association Of Jacksonville. Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 St. Johns Bluff Rd N, is proudly serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020