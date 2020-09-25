1/
Margaret Elise McKelvy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McKelvy
Margaret Elise McKelvy of Jacksonville, FL, age 89, passed away on September 24th, 2020. Born in Atlanta, GA, to Ruth E. and James A. Meehan on January 18th, 1931 she moved to Jacksonville, FL in 1935. She attended Landon High School, Florida State University, and Jones Business College.
Margaret worked for several law firms over a thirty (30) year career as a legal secretary and paralegal, before retiring in 1997. Upon retiring she enjoyed traveling, basket making, playing cards, and time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother James A. Meehan Jr. She is survived by; her son Chuck (Debra) McKelvy of Monticello, FL; one grandson, Ashton (Valiece) McKelvy of Elba, Alabama; two great-grandchildren Zalie and Easton; and her younger sister Mary Helen Horton of Columbia, MO.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee, FL. Arrangements are being handled by Beggs Funeral Homes, Inc., Monticello, Florida Chapel.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beggs Funeral Home Monticello
485 E. Dogwood Street
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5612
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved