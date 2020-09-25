McKelvy
Margaret Elise McKelvy of Jacksonville, FL, age 89, passed away on September 24th, 2020. Born in Atlanta, GA, to Ruth E. and James A. Meehan on January 18th, 1931 she moved to Jacksonville, FL in 1935. She attended Landon High School, Florida State University, and Jones Business College.
Margaret worked for several law firms over a thirty (30) year career as a legal secretary and paralegal, before retiring in 1997. Upon retiring she enjoyed traveling, basket making, playing cards, and time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother James A. Meehan Jr. She is survived by; her son Chuck (Debra) McKelvy of Monticello, FL; one grandson, Ashton (Valiece) McKelvy of Elba, Alabama; two great-grandchildren Zalie and Easton; and her younger sister Mary Helen Horton of Columbia, MO.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee, FL. Arrangements are being handled by Beggs Funeral Homes, Inc., Monticello, Florida Chapel.
