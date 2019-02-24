MANN

Margaret Fortenberry Tipton Mann age 93, passed on to her heavenly reward with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by a loving family, February 20, 2019. She was born March 21, 1925 to William Fortenberry Sr. and Ava in Holly Hill, Fl.

She was predeceased by her husband Morris Mann, her brother William Fortenberry Jr., a son Randy Tipton. She is survived by a brother James H. Fortenberry, and a son Ronald B. Tipton (Janice), a son Terry O. Tipton (Linda), Michael J. Tipton (Rosemary), a daughter Ava Sellers (Tom), and a daughter Jennifer Mann. She has a niece, Karen Fortenberry Sheard, a nephew Scott Fortenberry (Pam), and a neice Pam McNamee (Ed). She is also survived by numerous grand- children, and many great -children and many loving friends.

She spent most of her life in Jacksonville, Fl. She was active in the ABWA, and worked as a Western Union Operator for over 40 years.

There will be no public service. The family has opted for a private celebration of her life.

The family extends sincere appreciation and blessings to all the loving, professional care given to our loved one at Life Care Center of Jacksonville.

