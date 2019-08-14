Home

Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 781-9262
Margaret Geiger

Margaret Geiger Obituary
Geiger
Margaret McRae Geiger, 99, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, 8/11/2019.
She is predeceased by her husband, Quenton P. Geiger; and sister, Susie McRae Simpson. Margaret is survived by her sons, Richard B. (Donna) and Stephen E. (Reba) Geiger; 7 grandchildren; and 30 great grandchildren.
She lived in Jacksonville, Florida until 2006 and then she moved to North Carolina.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32205.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
