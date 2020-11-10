GONG
Margaret Dolores Gong, 81, passed away on October 30, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.
She retired from USF&G Insurance Company with over 30 years of dedicated service.
Dolores was a very active member of Murray Hill United Methodist Church for over 33 years and was a Sunday school teacher and Treasurer of her class for 10 years. She was very passionate about the church's DLC Nurse and Learn program and donated many hours supporting this worthy cause.
She loved travelling, going to the Jacksonville Jaguars' games, playing Bunko and going out to eat with family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, George Gong and Mamie (Mary) Atkinson Gong Morell; and her brother, Howell Edward Grooms III.
She is survived by her sister-n-law Susan Nau (Lee); great nephew, Michael Eric Grooms (Rebekah) and their son, Joseph.
Arrangements are under the care of Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ms. Gong's life! Visitation will be held November 17, 2020 from 10-12pm at the funeral home. Margaret will be laid to rest with a Graveside Service at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Middleburg, Florida at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to DLC Nurse & Learn (www.dlcnl.org
).
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com