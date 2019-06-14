|
|
GRAHAM
Margaret C. Graham, 92, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born August 20, 1926, in Fairfax, S.C. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph Graham, Jr. She is survived by her two children, Elizabeth Majewski, and William Graham and 5 grandchildren. She was a loving Mother and Grandmother who had great affection for gardening and playing Bridge. A Memorial Service will be held June 21 at 2 pm at Jacksonville Memory Gardens, Orange Park, FL
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 14 to June 16, 2019