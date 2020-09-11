Davis
Margaret H. Davis, 95, went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 4, 2020. She was a charter member of St. Paul United Methodist Church since 1960. She was born in Atlanta, GA December 13, 1924. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edwin T. Davis, her daughter Donna Lynn Davis, her parents H.A. and Susie M. Hall, her sister Sue Hayes, and brother James W. Hall. She is survived by her son, Edwin (Eddie) Davis, Jr., her loving granddaughter Kelly L. Davis and her mother Marie Davis. She will be remembered for her sweet heart and love for the Lord.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 8264 Lone Star Road.
