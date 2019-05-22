|
Hall
Margaret M Hall loving wife mother and friend died peacefully on May 18, 2019.
She is survived by her 6 Children; Susan Palmer, Glen Pumphery, Karen Bibb, Janice Chambers, Jimmy Hall and Patricia Rader and 1 Foster Child Cindy Hartley, also 10 grandchildren, 3 foster grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Service will be held 4PM Saturday May 25, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Hwy.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 22 to May 23, 2019