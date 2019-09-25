Home

Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 781-9262
Margaret Haynes

Margaret Haynes Obituary
Haynes
Margaret Marie Haynes, age 83, passed away September 24, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Margaret was born on January 14, 1936 in Jacksonville, Florida to Reuben Allen and Itara Emma Flanders. Margaret was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be deeply and sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Margaret is predeceased by her parents, and her husband, Thomas Haynes. She is survived by her children Kathy Barker (Roger) and Steven Haynes (Louise); siblings Barbara Mick (Hugh) and Ernest Flanders; grandchildren Melissa, Tracy, and Ronnie; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior at 2:00 p.m.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019
