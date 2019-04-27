Services Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home 729 South Edgewood Ave Jacksonville , FL 32205 (904) 388-2711 Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Carter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Hinson Carter

Margaret Hinson Carter (Marquette), age 98, slipped away April 24, 2019 to be with her husband and father of their children, James (Jay) Lloyd Carter. They were married in Lancaster, South Carolina in 1937, and remained married for 67 years. She was born on September 25, 1920 in Monroe, North Carolina, and was the last surviving child of Nancy Jane Harrell and George Lewis Hinson. She is predeceased by her parents, siblings, and her husband.

Mom enjoyed many activities during her long life. She was involved in aspects of her husband's business ventures, an extensive world traveler, ballroom dancing and square dancing, the arts and genealogy. She was a past member of Avondale Baptist Church, The German American Club, Southside Ballroom Club, and past member of "Friends of the JU Library". She was also a past member of the Timuquana Country Club.

Mom was especially involved genealogy being named a Daughter of the Confederacy and receiving awards for her many contributions of artifacts and literature to the Civil War Museum in Jacksonville, Florida and Camden, South Carolina. A genealogy book was published in her honor delineating the Harrell / Hinson family history as far back as the 1600s. The book was written by her brother Larry C. Hinson.

Mom was a self-sacrificing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She had a giving heart and was always there for the people in her life. She was wise and able to share advice in a gentle quiet way. She inspired faith in all things that were good wherever she went. To all who were blessed enough to have known her, Mom left behind a legacy of how to live to the fullest, laugh with giggles of joy as often as possible, and to love everyone with deep compassion and without judgment. Her family and friends will always be grateful to her for leaving us an example to live out lives to be just like her.

She is survived by her daughters Judy Carter (Rick Murphy), Vicki Carter, and Robin Love (Jim). In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren Karen Wilford (Ed), Jeff Ritchey (Chrissy), Kaitlen Carter, Michael Carter, Jimmy Love (Shirley), Jason Love (Sydney), and Jonathan Love (Brittany). She is also survived by 9 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and another baby due in June.

A private graveside service will be held and at a later date a celebration of life.

The family would like to express their thanks to her caregivers Remy and Jennifer, and also to Vitas Hospice who cared for her in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be designated to the JU Library Fund or to Wolfson's Children's Hospital.

