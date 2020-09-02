1/1
Margaret Hodges
1943 - 2020
Hodges
Funeral services for Mrs. Margaret Alice Hodges, 77, widow of Elmer Jason Hodges, Jr., will be held at 12:30 pm Friday, September 4th, from the graveside, in Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Richard Cooper of Ponte Vedra Presbyterian Church officiating. Born July 20, 1943, in Jacksonville, Florida to Margaret and Frank Dobson, Mrs. Hodges died Monday, August 31, 2020, in Jacksonville. She was predeceased by three grandsons, Matthew, Michael, and Hunter Hodges. Survivors include three daughters, Alice T. (James) Price of Jacksonville, Tina G. Hodges of Palatka, FL, and Cindy R. (Brian) Foti of Jacksonville; a son, Kevin J. (Laurie) Hodges of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; a brother, Charles Edward Dobson of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Michael B. DeOsca, Jamie A. Price, Jared D. Price, and Jasmine D. Price; and two great-granddaughters, Callie B. DeOsca and Julia E. DeOsca. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South where friends may call on Thursday, from 9:00 am until 9:00 pm and where the family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
Condolences may be left at hewellfuneralhomes.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Hewell and Son Funeral Home
SEP
4
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hewell and Son Funeral Home
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
