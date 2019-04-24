Home

MARGARET JO AN EWING

MARGARET JO AN EWING Obituary
EWING
Margaret Jo An Ewing, 86, born in Monongahela, PA on August 31st, 1932, passed away on April 19th, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, Larry, of 62 years in 2013. She is also predeceased by her 2 brothers, John and George.
She is survived by 3 children—Rick Ewing (Pam); Karen Young (Greig); and Jim Ewing (Nancy); 8 grandchildren and 8 great grand-children. She is also survived by 2 sisters—Alice (Babe) Livingston and Sarah Shepherd both of Jacksonville FL.
JoAn came to Jacksonville in 1954, and other than 7 years in a retirement community in Vero Beach, FL, has always lived in Jacksonville.
She was retired from Florida National Bank/First Union Bank, where she was a Vice President in Trust and Corporate Trust Departments and Statewide Trust Accounting. She was member of Highlands Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder.
She and her husband enjoyed their retirement traveling in their motorhome, visiting every state. She loved playing Mahjong every week at the Senior Center, and also loved playing Bridge, Canasta, Bunco, and her dinner card group.
A Memorial Service will be held at Highlands Presbyterian Church on Thursday, April 25th at 11:00 A.M. with Dr David Lee officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Highlands Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 10900 McCormick Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225, or to Northeast Hospice Center.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 24, 2019
