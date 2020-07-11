Kaiser
Margaret Kennedy Kaiser (Peggy), age 94, died on July 10, 2020. She was the oldest of four children of the late Clarence R. Kennedy and Hilda Weatherly Kennedy. She is survived by her brother, Raymond Kennedy (Shirley), and her sister Kay Hill (Douglas). She is also survived by her son, Gregory R. Kaiser, and daughter, Karen Kaiser Lee (Jeff), as well as grandson Jeremy Kaiser, nieces Carole Kennedy, Kathryn Kennedy (Rob), Kym Kennedy, and nephew Christopher Kennedy (Tara).
A native of Jacksonville, Peggy graduated from Andrew Jackson HS in 1944. After two years at Florida State College for Women (now FSU), she spent the following three decades living elsewhere before returning to Jacksonville and working as an administrative assistant in commercial real estate. She enjoyed knitting, playing bridge, and traveling. She took comfort in her relationship with God, and was especially comforted by the 23rd Psalm.
There will be no public services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arthritis National Research Foundation, or to the Samuel C. Taylor Foundation, will be appreciated.
