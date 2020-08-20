Margaret Kinsella

Kinsella
Margaret "Margie" Miller Kinsella of Jacksonville, FL, peacefully passed away on August 17 at the age of 95. She is preceded by John Kinsella, her husband of 48 years, and is survived by daughter JoAnne and son-in-law Jeff of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, her brother Ray and many nieces and nephews.
Born in Baltimore to Albert and Gertrude Miller, Margie was one of 12 children. She traveled and lived cross-country for several years before finally settling in Jacksonville in 1965. Margie worked for the State of Florida in data processing after years as an active stay-at-home mom. She later served for a decade as caregiver to her late spouse, John, who suffered from Alzheimer's.
A former volunteer at Taylor Care Center, Margie went on to live on the Taylor campus for close to 20 years where she enjoyed compassionate and professional care by the Taylor Staff. In her final years at the Care Center nursing home she also enjoyed lively conversation with her visiting companion Linda NeSmith and the many chocolate shakes and goodies regularly delivered by her family. A voracious reader, Margie enjoyed her daily crossword puzzle and "the funnies" in the newspaper.
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family requests that folks "Mask up for Margie" and wear masks so that seniors in nursing homes can soon be reunited with their loved ones.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171.
