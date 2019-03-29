PARLET

Margaret (Peggy) Lee Parlet, age 69, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 26, 2019 at Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park, FL. She was a devoted wife, mother, and

sister who lived her Catholic faith with a Christ-like quality. Peggy never met a stranger and had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way, ministering to those around her with kindness, compassion, and understanding. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: spending time with family, chatting over coffee with friends, and reading a good book.

Peggy was born on June 24, 1949 in Cut Bank, MT to Raymond and Joyce (Childs) Sheridan and was the youngest daughter of eight children. After graduating from Cut Bank High School in 1967, Peggy attended Eastern Montana College in Billings where she studied Special Needs Education. She met and married Robert Parlet in 1970, and together, they had four beautiful children. Peggy embraced her vocation as mother, stayed home to raise their children, and later helped raise several of her 10 grandchildren, who lovingly refer to her as Mema. During her life, Peggy proudly served her country as a military spouse and assumed more and more responsibilities within the Navy Wives Club as her husband moved up in ranks. Later in life, she volunteered at the Orange Park Haven Hospice Attic Resale Store for several years before her sudden passing.

Peggy is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, four children, 10 grandchildren, a sister, a brother, several nieces and nephews, and a number of cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, two brothers, a great-granddaughter, numerous aunts and uncles, and a number of cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Jacksonville Memory Gardens, 111 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Stephen Parlet at 10:30 AM on Tuesday morning at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 1606 Blanding Blvd, Middleburg. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd, Jacksonville.