JOHNSON

Margaret Louise Johnson, born April 11, 1924 in Birmingham, Alabama, to John H. Adams and Margaret L. Adams, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Margaret moved to Jacksonville, Florida around 1932 at the age of 8 years old. She went on to marry the love of her life, Johnnie Johnson (October 5, 1924 - October 17, 2000) in 1949. Margaret and Johnnie had ten children between them and together, with four of them having predeceased her. She is survived by six children, 28 grandchildren, forty great-grandchildren, and sixteen great-great-grandchildren. Services in honor of Margaret will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, beginning with a visitation at 12 PM, followed by a Celebration of her life at 1 PM.

