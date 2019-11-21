|
|
Croft
Mrs. Margaret Mae Croft, age 83 of Macclenny, FL passed away Tuesday, November 19 in the Frank Wells Nursing Home, Macclenny, FL following an extended illness. Mrs. Croft was born in Jacksonville, FL and lived there for many years before moving to Baker County over 40 years ago. She was an active member of the New Life Church of God, Macclenny, FL and enjoyed spending time with her women's group. Mrs. Croft was a talented oil painter, a fantastic cook and a very creative seamstress. She was a very kind, loving and compassionate woman who loved serving others. Mrs. Croft is preceded in death by her parents, Carl C. and Maxine Crawford Gardner, her late husband, James Paul Croft, Sr. and two sisters, Patricia Gardner Rigdon and Christine Gardner Langdon. She is survived by her sons, James Paul Croft, Jr. (Cheryl) and Jonathon E. Croft (Lisa) both of Jacksonville, FL: one daughter, Lisa DeBoe and Richard DeBoe of Macclenny, FL: one brother, C. Randal Gardner (Celinda) of Jacksonville, FL and one sister, Carol Craven of Pensacola, FL. Seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive. Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Croft will be held at 3 P.M., Sunday, November 24 in the New Life Church of God, Macclenny, FL with Pastor Jack Pope officiating. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 2 to 3 P.M. (one hour before services) at the church. Interment will immediately follow the funeral service in Oak Grove Cemetery. Guerry Funeral Home, US 90 E., Macclenny, FL has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.guerryfuneralhome.net
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019