Sister Margaret Mary Lyons

Sister Margaret Mary Lyons Obituary
Lyons
Sister Margaret Mary Lyons, SSJ, entered into eternal life on September 29, 2019. Born in Cork, Ireland, Sister entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in 1956. Sister taught in elementary and secondary schools throughout the State of Florida for more than 56 years.
A vigil service will be held at the Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Joseph, 241 St. George St. on October 2, 2019 at 7:00 PM. Mass will be celebrated at the Motherhouse of the Sisters on October 3, 2019 at 9:00 AM with the interment in San Lorenzo Cemetery.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
