McClain
Margaret "Peggy" Edwards McClain was born May 19, 1924 in Santiago, Chile to David Reed Edwards and Dorothy Rolfe Edwards, who were Presbyterian missionaries. She died peacefully at the Taylor Care Center in Jacksonville, Florida on December 30, 2019.
Peggy obtained a Bachelor's Degree in English from Tusculum University and did her graduate work in Political Science at Duke University. She was a dedicated member of the Riverside Presbyterian Church and lifelong Presbyterian. She volunteered and gave much of her life to multiple charities that benefited the oppressed, the poor and children. She worked for the same bank her entire career for what is now Wells Fargo. She was a selfless and loving matriarch to her family.
Peggy was predeceased by her mother and father and her daughter Beverly. She is survived by her son Mark and her grandchildren Lacey, Shawn and Becky. Special appreciation is given to the Riverside Presbyterian Church, and staff of the Presbyterian House, Taylor Care Center and Hospice for the loving care bestowed on Peggy.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd. 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020