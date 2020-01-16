|
Margaret McGann Easton died peacefully at her home on January 10, 2020, at the age of 101. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Samuel M. Easton. They raised their family in Pittsburgh and then relocated to Florida. She was blessed with great health, a strong faith, and her 8 loving children: Margaret Mary, Jane, Carole, Samuel (Barbara), Edward (Amy), Patricia, JoAnna, and Joseph. She was cherished and adored by her 57 grandchildren, 68 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Her passions in life included her religion, her family, friends, and bingo. Her life was one to be admired.
She always described herself as very, very blessed. "I am independent, peaceful, and extraordinarily blessed with good health and a wonderful family."
She said there was a higher power that guided and directed her. She was never materialistic, had a strong sense of faith, and loved being busy, especially with family. She made time for prayer and meditation and liked quiet times over social situations. The family will miss their Mommy Margaret, their Matriarch.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, February 22, 2020, at San Jose Catholic Church, 3619 Toledo Rd, Jacksonville, FL. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM prior to the mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to .
