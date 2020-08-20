McKinney
Margaret H McKinney, 86, entered Heaven's gates into the loving arms of Jesus on August 19, 2020. Margaret was born on August 30, 1933, in Jacksonville, FL to Lillian and Herman Harms. She met the love of her life, Ed McKinney, at Landon High School and they were married for 65 years. She worked at Jacksonville University and later finished her career at Lee & Cates Glass Company with her husband. After retirement, she and Ed enjoyed many happy years in their mountain cabin in North Carolina with friends and family. Margaret's happiest times were spent with her family, especially her nine precious grandchildren. Her greatest desire was for her family and others to know and love Jesus. She will always live in our hearts as the best Mama and Mema. We will love you forever and we know we will see you again one day. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Ed, her parents, and her seven older siblings. She is survived by her children, Eddie McKinney (Judi), Jan Summers (Ronnie), Judy Renn (Pascal), and Mary Jo Rice (Barron). She also leaves a legacy to 9 adored grandchildren, Matt (Kylie), Joe, Cassidy (Kyle), Tiffany (Matthew), Jenny (Brent), Bryson (Christa), Barron III (Jenna), Ben (Katie), and Danny. Additionally, she is survived by 16 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements under the care of Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home. The family will have a private service to honor her memory. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to those who have cared so lovingly for our mother these last three years. We would like to thank our daily caregivers Dee, Dru, and Linda, for their kindness and genuine love for mom. We are especially grateful to Heartland Hospice (especially Connie) for their care and compassion in her final days.
