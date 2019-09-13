Home

Margaret Morris

Margaret Morris Obituary
Morris
Margaret Bradley Morris died on September 1, 2019, at the age of 89, peacefully in her home. Predeceased by husband, Claude Ezra Morris, Jr., and son, Keith David Morris. She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Dawn Morris of Jacksonville, FL, and Kathi Morris Mettler of Fairfield, CT. She has 5 grandchildren: April LaVecchia Kegley, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; Erin LaVecchia Torres, of St. John's, FL; Courtney Margaret Mettler, Stephen William Mettler, Jr., and Madison Bradley Mettler of Fairfield, CT, and 6 great-grandchildren. Her hobbies were reading, word games, quilting, and Twitter.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
