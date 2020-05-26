Margaret Rooks
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rooks
Margaret Skaff Rooks February 4, 1931 – May 22, 2020 Margaret Rooks passed peacefully due to natural causes at the age of 89, after living with dementia. She was the proud daughter of Syrian Immigrants, David and Mary Skaff. Margaret was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, graduating from Andrew Jackson High School. She was a majorette at Jackson and was thrilled to march in one of the early Gator Bowl Parades. Her part-time job in high school was singing on the radio station, WJAX. Margaret was an active member in the Catholic Church of every city she lived, including Holy Family of Jacksonville. She was a member of the Catholic Women's Club, All Saints Auxiliary and the Martha Committee of Holy Family. She was a past officer and long-time member of the Jacksonville Syrian Women's Charity Society. She loved watching most sports but her favorite motto was "God, Family and Football" and her favorite team was the Florida Gators. The family would like to thank the staff at Madison Heights Memory Care Center of Macon, Georgia for their loving care and support. Margaret was predeceased by the love of her life, Carl Q. Rooks – her husband of 67 years. They are survived by their children: Timothy (Cyndi) Rooks; Carla Rooks; Andrew Rooks; Mary (Mark) McMahon; Beverly Rooks Roach; Ron (Kristi) Rooks. Margaret also leaves 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; her dear cousin, Father Anthony Sebra; her devoted sister-in-law, Audrey Skaff; nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. A private Funeral Mass will be held for family only. This Mass will be live-streamed on-line on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1pm at the following web address: https://youtu.be/Kwr55J73gBg In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Margaret's name to Holy Family Catholic Church, 9800 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St, Macon, GA 31201. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211, 904-744-8422, www.corey-kerlin.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 26 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved