Rooks
Margaret Skaff Rooks February 4, 1931 – May 22, 2020 Margaret Rooks passed peacefully due to natural causes at the age of 89, after living with dementia. She was the proud daughter of Syrian Immigrants, David and Mary Skaff. Margaret was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, graduating from Andrew Jackson High School. She was a majorette at Jackson and was thrilled to march in one of the early Gator Bowl Parades. Her part-time job in high school was singing on the radio station, WJAX. Margaret was an active member in the Catholic Church of every city she lived, including Holy Family of Jacksonville. She was a member of the Catholic Women's Club, All Saints Auxiliary and the Martha Committee of Holy Family. She was a past officer and long-time member of the Jacksonville Syrian Women's Charity Society. She loved watching most sports but her favorite motto was "God, Family and Football" and her favorite team was the Florida Gators. The family would like to thank the staff at Madison Heights Memory Care Center of Macon, Georgia for their loving care and support. Margaret was predeceased by the love of her life, Carl Q. Rooks – her husband of 67 years. They are survived by their children: Timothy (Cyndi) Rooks; Carla Rooks; Andrew Rooks; Mary (Mark) McMahon; Beverly Rooks Roach; Ron (Kristi) Rooks. Margaret also leaves 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; her dear cousin, Father Anthony Sebra; her devoted sister-in-law, Audrey Skaff; nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. A private Funeral Mass will be held for family only. This Mass will be live-streamed on-line on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1pm at the following web address: https://youtu.be/Kwr55J73gBg In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Margaret's name to Holy Family Catholic Church, 9800 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St, Macon, GA 31201. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211, 904-744-8422, www.corey-kerlin.com.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 26 to May 31, 2020.