|
|
SCHEMER
Margaret Schemer, 96, passed away March 18, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Greenville, SC and moved to Jacksonville in 1946.
She lived a full life, was Valedictorian of her High School class and a helping hand to anyone in need. Her life was the epitome of love.
She is survived by her daughter Phyllis Gross, son-in-law Marvin Gross, grandchildren Dr. Stephanie Arlotti and her husband Dr. Anthony Arlotti and Stephen Gross and his wife Wendy Gross, five great grandchildren Noah, Leah, Miles, Sloane and Brody, sister-in- laws Frances Schemer and Shirley Schemer and numerous nieces, nephews and their children. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Philip in 2001.
Graveside service will be held at 2pm, Thursday, March 21, 2019 in New Center Cemetery.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 21, 2019