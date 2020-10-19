1/1
Margaret Shaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHAW
Margaret Cloutier Shaw, 75, passed away October 5, 2020 peacefully at home. She was born to Peter Emmanuel and Henrietta Lambre Cloutier in Natchitoches, Louisiana on December 10th, 1944. She was always quick to share her fond stories of growing up on her family's farm as well as memories of attending St. Mary's Catholic School where she graduated before attending Loyola University in New Orleans. It was the first week of college when she met the love of her life Barry and the two have been inseparable for the past 54 years. They married in 1966 and landed in Jacksonville Beach by 1970, where they put down roots and started a family. Margaret joined her husband at his family's CPA firm and became a partner. Throughout her life, she took great pride in her work, above all else she valued family and friends.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband Barry and son Travis (Devon), as well as her grandchildren Jade, Paris and Preston. She was preceded in death by her son Alex, sister Carolyn Evans (Joe), brothers Peter Cloutier (Susan) and Jerry Cloutier.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1pm Friday October 23, 2020 in St. Paul's Catholic Church of Jacksonville Beach, with Reverend William Kelly as Celebrant.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-Shalz
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved