Margaret Shaw

Margaret Cloutier Shaw, 75, passed away October 5, 2020 peacefully at home. She was born to Peter Emmanuel and Henrietta Lambre Cloutier in Natchitoches, Louisiana on December 10th, 1944. She was always quick to share her fond stories of growing up on her family's farm as well as memories of attending St. Mary's Catholic School where she graduated before attending Loyola University in New Orleans. It was the first week of college when she met the love of her life Barry and the two have been inseparable for the past 54 years. They married in 1966 and landed in Jacksonville Beach by 1970, where they put down roots and started a family. Margaret joined her husband at his family's CPA firm and became a partner. Throughout her life, she took great pride in her work, above all else she valued family and friends.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband Barry and son Travis (Devon), as well as her grandchildren Jade, Paris and Preston. She was preceded in death by her son Alex, sister Carolyn Evans (Joe), brothers Peter Cloutier (Susan) and Jerry Cloutier.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1pm Friday October 23, 2020 in St. Paul's Catholic Church of Jacksonville Beach, with Reverend William Kelly as Celebrant.
