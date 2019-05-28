Soud

Margaret Abdullah Soud, 94, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Jacksonville, Florida and a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merck Soud. She loved her Lord, Jesus Christ and was a faithful member at South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church until recent years when her state of health prevented her from attending and participating. Church activities included Meals on Wheels, women's circles, Bible studies, and delivering flowers to shut-ins. She was a member and President of the Molaka Club, an Arabic women's organization, for many years. Her focus in life was raising and caring for her four children; Kenneth (Holly), Gerry (Jann), Janelle (Bobby), and Danny. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as a self-less, loving individual by all she cared for over her life.

A memorial service will be held at 11am, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Jacksonville Presbyterian Church followed by a luncheon in the Fellowship Hall. Graveside Services will be held at 10am at Evergreen Cemetery prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church or .

Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 28 to May 29, 2019