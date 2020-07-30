Taylor
Margaret Taylor, 90, passed away peacefully in her home on July 26, 2020. A Jacksonville native, Margaret was born to parents Elias and Mary Rahaim. Margaret graduated from Immaculate Conception High School class of 48.
After high school, Margaret pursued her dream of becoming a professional singer appearing both on radio and television. Margaret attended St. Patrick's Church and later St. Paul's Catholic Church. Margaret retired after many years from Independent Life Insurance Company.
Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Margaret was predeceased in death by her husband of 67yrs Marvin Taylor. She is survived by her son Rick (Karen); grandchildren, Ryan (Melissa), Ashley (Walter); great-grandchildren, Anzlie and Liam; 3 sisters, Beatrice Hughes, Anita Cates, Annette Mesner; and many nieces and nephews.
Because of the restrictions of the Covid-19 virus, the memorial service will be postponed to a date to be announced later.
