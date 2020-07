Margaret Taylor

TaylorMargaret Taylor, 90, passed away peacefully in her home on July 26, 2020. A Jacksonville native, Margaret was born to parents Elias and Mary Rahaim. Margaret graduated from Immaculate Conception High School class of 48.After high school, Margaret pursued her dream of becoming a professional singer appearing both on radio and television. Margaret attended St. Patrick's Church and later St. Paul's Catholic Church. Margaret retired after many years from Independent Life Insurance Company.Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.Margaret was predeceased in death by her husband of 67yrs Marvin Taylor. She is survived by her son Rick (Karen); grandchildren, Ryan (Melissa), Ashley (Walter); great-grandchildren, Anzlie and Liam; 3 sisters, Beatrice Hughes, Anita Cates, Annette Mesner; and many nieces and nephews.Because of the restrictions of the Covid-19 virus, the memorial service will be postponed to a date to be announced later.Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com . Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home...Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com