TODD
As the sun rose on July 13, 2020, Margaret Elizabeth (Harbuck) Todd, 94, gracefully and beautifully passed away in her home in the presence of God and her family. She was born on Valentine's Day – February 14, 1926.
Born and raised in Anderson, South Carolina, Margaret was the youngest of the four Harbuck children. Through family friends, she met the love of her life, Marion Todd, and they courted via correspondence during World War II. In 1945, they married in a small church wedding, then headed to Jacksonville, Florida - where her husband was stationed - to start their lives. Living in downtown Jacksonville, Margaret worked various jobs while they built their first home together with their own hands. In 1952, they started a family and in 1955, she and her husband purchased Sargent Seat Cover Company in the Springfield district, where - over half a century later and through strong work ethic, honesty, and fairness - it is still a family-run business and an asset to the Jacksonville community.
A loving and supportive wife, sister, and mother to three children, Margaret was an active church member at Arlington Baptist Church, an avid tennis player, a committed bridge player, choir member, and world traveler. But what was most joyous to her was being active in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Margaret is predeceased by her parents, Claude E. and Bessie Harbuck, her brother Harold (Charlotte) Harbuck, her sisters Eula Mae (John Haverty) & Gertrude (John Hooper), and her husband of 64 years, Marion Earl Todd.
She is survived by the families of her three children - Michael Todd (Patricia), Debbie Todd Lucas (Rick), and Mark Todd (Michelle). She is lovingly known as "Nana" to her six grandchildren - Erica Lucas Magdalein (Scott), Brittany Lucas Bettis (Boyd), Sean Todd (Rebecca Morgan and daughter, Unity), Max Todd, Nara-Lee Todd, Marielle Todd, and her six great-grandchildren – Lucas, Dyess, & Margaret "Margot" Magdalein, and Whittaker, Fletcher, & Eliza Kate Bettis. She is also survived by a community of cherished friends and church family.
Prior to the funeral, the family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 am on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Arlington Baptist Church, 6009 Arlington Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am, Pastor Boyd Bettis will officiate. A private (family-only) graveside service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Community Hospice & Palliative Care. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home on Cesery Boulevard.
The family wishes to thank the "angels" who cared for Mrs. Todd during the past several months. Their compassion and companionship were truly heaven-sent.
