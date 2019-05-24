YEAGER

Margaret Emily Yeager passed into the arms of the angels on May 23, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida, her lifelong home. She grew up in Springfield, attended local schools, was a proud Andrew Jackson Tiger (Class of '60) and a JU Dolphin, graduating with a bachelor's degree. She taught in the public school system for 35 years as a Math Teacher and dept. head, and was beloved by her students and fellow educators, many of whom kept in contact with her over the years. Her family and friendships were very dear to her and she was especially focused on her wonderful church family at St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church. She loved animals, particularly her cats and focused on charitable good works and brightening the lives of others after retirement. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Emily Yeager, her beloved brothers Floyd and Arthur, Sister-in-Laws Julia, Thelma and Elizabeth, and her nephew Michael. She is survived by her brother Joseph, dearest cousin Victoria Norse (John), her cousin Victor's widow, Linda Yeager (both as close to her as sisters) and her nieces, Jodi, Elisa, and Meri Waddill (Joey) as well as many other cousins. The family wishes to acknowledge the love and care of her church family including Laurie, Tina, Spiro, and Freddie, as well as many others.

Visitation and Trisagion will be held on Tuesday, May 28th from 9:30 to 10:30 am with funeral service immediately following, presided by Rev. Dr. Nicholas G Louh at St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church, Atlantic Boulevard, with interment at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. John the Divine Church building fund.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.

