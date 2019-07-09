|
|
Mack-Nealey
Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Mrs. Margarette Mack-Nealey, 11:00 AM Friday, July 12, 2019, at Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church, H. B. Charles, Pastor-Teacher. She is survived by husband, John Nealey; son, Mannon Mack; other relatives and friends. Visitation TODAY from 5 - 7:00 PM at Master's Touch Ministries, 4510 Soutel Drive. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Because of the love of her family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr, 904.924.9400. View full obit at jefralin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 9 to July 11, 2019